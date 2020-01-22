Foley’s Fitness Center celebrates new facility on Haigis Parkway

After years of planning and a summer of construction, Foley’s Fitness Center held its grand opening on Jan. 11, with more than 200 people marking the event at 33 Haigis Parkway.

Visitors enjoyed promotional giveaways, tours of the facility, fitness class demonstrations and the opportunity to meet and get to know the Foley’s team, including founder Mike Foley. Speakers at the event included Scarborough Town Manager Thomas Hall.

Foley’s Fitness Center is a 28,000 square foot gym providing free weights, weight machines, cardio machines, steam room, sauna and a large turf area. The center also offers a wide variety of services, including personal trainers, group fitness sessions, spin, aerobics, yoga and senior fitness classes.

Open for business

Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., a land use consulting company headquartered in Livermore Falls, is expanding with a new office in Falmouth. Main-Land performs civil engineering, geoengineering, land surveying and environmental sciences for private and public clients. The new office is located at 367 Route 1.

Granted

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, announced a grant award of just over $260,000 to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension from USDA’s National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. The grant will fund a project to explore how composting can be used after animal disease outbreaks.

Hires, promotions, appointments

KeyBank announced that Tony DiSotto of Scarborough has been promoted to Key Private Bank Market Leader for its New England Region. In his new role, DiSotto will lead wealth management teams serving KeyBank’s Maine and Vermont markets. DiSotto is board treasurer for Milestone Recovery, a board member with Scarborough Youth Football and a volunteer with Scarborough Little League.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has announced two new hires who have joined the organization in newly created positions. Senior Project Manager Daniel Funk and Director of Community Development Tara Hill will be based out of the Town & Country Operations Center in Scarborough.

Recognition

Mona Freeman Wilkinson, vice president of Personal Insurance at Clark Insurance, has been awarded a Certified Advisor of Personal Insurance designation from the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Chubb.

Norway Savings Bank has been named a “Best Practices” winner by the New England Employee Benefits Council. The annual award is presented to organizations that best exhibit innovation and creativity in the planning and delivery of their employee benefit programs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: