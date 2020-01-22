BIDDEFORD — Jaden Lohr scored six of her 11 points during a game-opening 18-5 run that sparked the Eagles to a 63-40 win against Biddeford in girls Class A South high school basketball action.

After the energized opening quarter, the Eagles took a 28-14 lead into the half. Mt. Ararat pulled away in the second half to earn their fifth victory of the season against eight defeats.

Kyla Greenleaf led Mt. Ararat (5-8) with 16 points followed by Eliza Libby and Elsa Daulerio who scored 11 and 10, respectively. Megan Mourmouras paced Biddeford (3-10) with nine points. Mt. Ararat travels to Bath on Saturday to take on Morse at 2 p.m. North Yarmouth Academy 48, Richmond 41

RICHMOND — Serena Mower scored 16 points to lead NYA to the Class C win over Richmond, 48-41

Emily Drummond added 11 points for NYA (11-1). Bryannah Shea led Richmond (4-8) with 19 points., followed by Bryanne Lancaster’s 12 and Macy Carver’s seven. The Bobcats travel to Sacopee Valley on Friday (6:30 p.m.).

Mt. Abram 34, Wiscasset 27

SALEM — The Roadrunners jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held on to defeat the Wolverines.

Wiscasset played strong the rest of the way, outscoring Mt. Abram’s, 9-4 and 13-11 in the middle two frames before evening the hosts 5-5 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

Junior forward Madison Phelps compiled 15 points on five field goals and five free throws for Mt. Abram (4-9). Kateleen Trask led Wiscasset (0-13) with nine points, while Zoe Waltz added seven and Kailee Colby four.

Boys basketball

TOPSHAM — Biddeford clawed its way back from an 18-9 first-quarter deficit to eventually overtake Mt. Ararat in the final quarter for a 50-45 Class A South game.

Biddeford’s Will Harriman scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the final frame to secure the win for the Tigers (8-5). Alex McAlevey chipped in with ten.

Mt. Ararat (1-12) was led by James Singleton’s 21 points, followed by Caleb Manuel and Lukas Holman splitting 16 down the middle.

The Eagles host Morse, whom they defeated on opening night, 59-34, on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Mt. Abram 79, Wiscasset 22

SALEM — Nate Luce and Hunter Warren each led the Roadrunners with 12 points each to pick up a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Wolverines. Parker Ross scored 11 points, while Jackson Masterson added 10 points for Mt. Abram (9-5), who raced out to a 29-2 lead after one quarter. Marshall Weeks led Wiscasset (0-13) with seven point while Matt Eckert followed with five points. Wiscasset hosts Telstar on Friday at 5 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous