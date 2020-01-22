BIDDEFORD — An annual count of the local homeless population will take place in Biddeford on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The purpose of The Point in Time Count is to provide a better understanding of the factors contributing to homelessness. “The information collected helps us in our work to end homelessness,” according to a press release on the event.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31, volunteers will be located at various service centers throughout Maine to meet with homeless people and gather important information for the count.

Locally, the count will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, 35 South St., Biddeford. Those without a permanent home in Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and surrounding comunities can go to Seeds of Hope to be counted. Supplies will be available for those sleeping outside.

Seeds of Hope is partnering on The Point in Time Count with Maine Continuum of Care; Maine Bureau of Veterans Services; MaineHousing; Maine Military and Community Network; Preble Street; Sanford Vet Center; and the Biddeford HUD Office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: