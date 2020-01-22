NEW HIRES

RE/MAX Shoreline hired Alex Kappelman as an agent in its Portland office.

Kappelman purchased his first rental property in 2014 and continues to invest in real estate in southern Maine.

PROMOTIONS

Cherie Phillips was promoted to operations manager at the office of John Hughes, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Phillips has five years experience with Ameriprise Financial.

Kathy Verrill was promoted to senior vice president, director of risk management at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

Verrill has over 30 years of experience in community banking in numerous roles and departments, including banking operations, retail and lending.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow received a tier 1 ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2020 Edition Best Law Firms.

The firm received rankings in 11 different practice areas including commercial litigation, regulatory enforcement litigation, appellate practice, arbitration, insurance law, construction litigation, municipal litigation, mediation, municipal law, corporate law and personal injury defense.

Daniel P. Keenan, associate counsel at McCloskey, Mina, Cunniff & Frawley, LLC in Portland, received the Maine Justice Foundation’s 2020 New Lawyer Award.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership recently awarded Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. with the Heroes of Manufacturing Award.

Maine MEP nominated Auburn Manufacturing for its “positive impact on the Maine economy and their contribution to the community.”

GENERAL

The National Credit Union Administration recently approved a request by Atlantic Federal Credit Union to begin serving residents of Androscoggin County.

