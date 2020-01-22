NEW GLOUCESTER — The Royal River Conservation Trust hosts its ninth annual Pisgah Hill Full Moon Trek on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The 4-7 p.m. mountain-top, moon-rise trek takes place at the Pisgah Hill Preserve, 74 Dougherty Road in New Gloucester, near the Pownal town line; the street is called Chadsey Road in Pownal. A bonfire will be held at the summit, with hot cocoa and marshmallows for toasting. Children are welcome to attend the free event.
Visit rrct.org/events/pisgah-hill-full-moon-trek for more information.
