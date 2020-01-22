Maine home sales skyrocketed in December, making 2019 a record year for the state’s housing market in terms of both the volume of sales and the median sale price of homes.

More than 18,000 existing single-family homes were sold in Maine in 2019, up nearly 2 percent from the previous record in 2018, while the median price statewide in 2019 was $225,000, an increase of nearly 5 percent from the previous record in 2018, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Maine Association of Realtors.

Home sales in December rose by 23 percent compared with a year earlier, helping to push sales for all of 2019 up 1.6 percent from 2018. The median sales price of homes rose from $215,000 in 2018 to $225,000 in 2019, an increase of 4.7 percent for the year. The median price indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

“After an up-and-down year, 2019 ends as a record-breaker,” said Tom Cole, president of the association and managing broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. “Year-end statistics indicate the highest statewide sales volume and median sales price ever for Maine, reflective of high buyer demand, tight for-sale inventory, and strong pricing.”

December’s sales increase was strongest in Franklin County, with 507 units changing hands, an increase of 13 percent from the 448 units that sold in December 2018. The median sales price rose the most in Piscataquis County, from $106,250 to $112,750 – a 15.5 percent increase – despite a slight decrease in the number of units sold, from 350 in December 2018 to 344 last month.

Cumberland County remained the county with the highest median sales price in the state: $325,000 in 2019. That was an increase of nearly 6 percent from the median sales prices of $307,000 in 2018.

York County had the second-highest median sales price of $295,000, an increase of 5.4 percent from the 2018 median price of $279,900.

Nationally, home sales in December rose by 10.6 percent over December 2018, the National Association of Realtors said. The median price also rose nationally by 8 percent to a median of $276,900.

