SCARBOROUGH – We are sad to announce the passing of our brother, Allen F. Foley, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Allen was born in Waterville on March 26, 1948; he was the son of Francis R. Foley and Claire M. (Smith) Foley.

He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1966, and soon after he entered the Marine Corps until he was medically discharged. He was employed for many years in the hospitality business. Allen was a gifted author and poet. He also owned a photography business.

Allen leaves behind his brother, Frank Foley of Virginia; his sisters, Frances Dodge of Virginia, Patricia Loubier of Washington and Shirley Foley of Winslow; along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visiting and Service will be held on January 24, at First Baptist Church, 12 Newhall Street in Fairfield. Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a funeral service with military honors to immediately follow.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Toys for Tots charity. You can donate on their website at toysfortots.org/donation

