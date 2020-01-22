SACO – Bella Rolnick Cowan, 100, of Saco, passed away at her home on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Born in Bangor, Maine, Oct. 13, 1919, Bella was the youngest of seven children born to Oscar and Bessie (Babrav) Rolnick. She was a Bangor native, a graduate of Bangor High School, and a 1939 graduate of Westbrook Junior College. Bella was a Saco businesswoman and community leader for many years. She and her husband, Harold Cowan, raised their two sons in Bangor and then moved to Saco in 1964. Originally owning “Sam’s Place” on Alfred Street in Biddeford, they relocated to Main Street, Saco, in 1968, where they became very involved in the local downtown community. As an active member of Congregation Etz Chaim in Biddeford, she was instrumental in its resurgence over the past several years. She was also very involved with the local chapter of Hadassah, a women’s Zionist organization. Bella was a charter member of the Saco chapter of the Altrusa Club, a women’s professional service organization with a focus on literacy. She volunteered at the Dyer Library every Tuesday for many years. She retired at the age of 89 and moved to South Carolina for a short time. Upon returning to Saco just a year later, she resumed her duties at the library, her attendance at bi-weekly Altrusa meetings and her weekly bowling. At the age of 99, she led her bowling team to win the league championship. Bella had a personal sparkle and many interests that made her a wonderful person to know and spend time with. She was an avid reader. Bella was a smart and talented bridge player as well as teacher. She enjoyed crossword puzzles every day and she loved to cook. She loved to travel and she had a curiosity about life. Bella was a wonderful friend. Her mantra for life was “Always do the right thing.” On Sunday, October 13, over 150 of her family and friends, traveling from as far away as California and South Carolina to be with her, celebrated the milestone of her 100th birthday at a luncheon in South Portland. On behalf of the Saco City Council, Mayor Marston D. Lovell presented a proclamation declaring October 13, 2019, as Bella Cowan Day. Bella was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Harold Cowan, and her six siblings: Maurice Rolnick, Eva Brown, Louis Rolnick, Millie Nelson, Isadore Rolnick, and Violet Stern.Bella is survived by her two sons: Bernard of Saco and David of South Carolina; her daughter-in law, Hon. Thalia C. Kay (Michael Kay), her granddaughter, Ann Kay of South Carolina, her two great-granddaughters, Sydney and Emasue Kay of South Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Aunt Bella became the matriarch of her family. She took on that role very seriously.Funeral services will be held at Congregation Etz Chaim, 36 Bacon St., Biddeford, Maine, on Thursday, January 23, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hicks St., Portland. Arrangements provided by Portland Jewish Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Bella asked that donations be made to CongregationEtz Chaim,PO Box 905,Kennebunk, ME 04043,Dyer Library,371 Main St,Saco, ME 04072,or Altrusa Foundation of Greater Biddeford-Saco Maine: c/o Rita Cote,PO Box 8;No. Waterboro, ME 04051

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous