Arrests

1/13 at 7:20 a.m. Adam Rooney, 30, of Tasker Street, Saco, was arrested on Haigis Parkway by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating when license suspended or revoked and on a warrant.

1/13 at 1:56 p.m. Brandon Perry, 27, and Abigail Bruni, 26, both of Jasper Street, were arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Macaulay on warrants.

1/13 at 3 p.m. Ryan Boles, 24, of Roundwood Drive, was arrested on Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a warrant.

1/14 at 7:37 p.m. Tai Luu, 57, of Phillip Street, was arrested on Phillip Street by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/16 at 2:28 p.m. Cameron Cartier, 24, of Burnham Street, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/17 at 10:45 p.m. Mohamed Iessa Mohamed Dahia, 28, of Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on three warrants.

1/18 at 2:36 a.m. Stevenson Antoine, 42, of Village Lane, Freeport, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Municipal Drive by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a warrant.

Summonses

1/13 at 10:15 a.m. Danielle Noonan, 35, of Western Avenue, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/13 at 2:27 p.m. Joshua Flick, 37, of Margaret Street, Naples, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/16 at 1:21 a.m. Jennifer Maria Randall, 39, of Ocean Avenue, was issued a summons on Black Point and Eastern roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating when license suspended or revoked.

1/18 at 5:59 a.m. Jason Vernon Demont, 34, of Port Richey, Florida, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/18 at 7:29 a.m. Nicholas Evans, 25, of Route 109, Acton, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

1/18 at 10:29 p.m. Valerie Morin, 55, of Willow Circle, Gorham, was issued a summons on Saco Street and Brackett Road in Gorham by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/19 at 12:28 p.m. Terrell Rembert, 23, of Pine Ledge Terrace, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne and Gorham roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/19 at 7:24 p.m. Keifer Bryant Tschopp, 21, of Shirley Lane, Gorham, was issued a summons on Gorham and Running Hill roads by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

1/13 at 9:59 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/13 at 4:20 p.m. Odor investigation on Camperdown Elm Drive.

1/13 at 4:59 p.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

1/14 at 11:08 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Washington Avenue.

1/14 at 12:28 p.m. Structure fire on Pine Ledge Drive.

1/14 at 1:43 p.m. Structure fire on Border Road.

1/14 at 3:05 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

1/15 at 9:28 a.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

1/15 at 5:15 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector check on Hunnewell Road.

1/16 at 11:35 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/16 at 3:17 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/16 at 7:05 p.m. Sparking wire on Pleasant Hill Road.

1/16 at 7:51 p.m. Alarm caused by power surge on Winding Way.

1/16 at 8:12 p.m. Sparking transformer on Burnham Road.

1/16 at 10:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/17 at 10:04 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

1/17 at 12:16 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

1/18 at 1:21 a.m. Odor investigation on Chamberlain Road.

1/18 at 1:46 a.m. Odor investigation on Plaza Drive.

1/18 at 4:08 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Plover Lane.

1/18 at 5:14 a.m. Odor investigation on Pin Oak Drive.

1/18 at 8:33 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/18 at 10:22 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/18 at 7:29 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/19 at 12:24 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Gibson Road.

1/19 at 3:56 p.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

1/19 at 3:56 p.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

1/19 at 9:12 p.m. Water problem on Carriage Way.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Jan. 13-19.

