Arrests

1/11 at 1:28 a.m. Ryan Roberts, 19, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

1/11 at 10:31 a.m. Damion Butterfield, 20, of Saco, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a warrant.

1/11 at 4:15 p.m. A 15-year-old boy, of South Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue, Portland, by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/11 at 6:41 p.m. David McGovern, 30, of Southport, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on warrants and charges of theft by receiving stolen property and violating condition of release.

1/12 at 1:39 a.m. Hannah Matthewson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Zachary Quadland on warrants and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, operating while licenses suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle and violating condition of release.

1/13 at 10:08 a.m. Julius Ishag, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested on Gannett Drive by Officer Chris Gosling on a warrant.

1/14 at 12:08 a.m. Alicia Marie Kane, 30, of Lyman, was arrested in Bug Light Park by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating condition of release.

1/14 at 12:08 a.m. Jamie Allen Irish, 42, listed as a transient, was arrested in Bug Light Park by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

1/14 at 3:47 p.m. Theresa Leighton, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on warrants.

1/14 4:09 p.m. Roberto Campos, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and refusing to submit to arrest.

1/15 at 4:57 a.m. Daniel John Reed, 43, listed as a transient, was arrested on Route 703 by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a warrant.

1/15 at 4:29 p.m. Miguel Marrero, 29, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/15 at 11:51 p.m. Matthew Nathan Wolf, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/16 at 8:05 p.m. Lauren Rice, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Wythburn Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating condition of release.

1/19 at 12:37 a.m. Darrel Dennison, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/17 at 1:16 a.m. Anthony Infanite, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Barnstable Road by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/17 at 1:44 p.m. Thomas Huff, 49, of South Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Steven Connors on a warrant and on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

1/10 at 9:09 a.m. Kenneth Curlew, 24, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating while licenses suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/12 at 12:52 p.m. Susan Frazier, 51, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Paul Lambert on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/13 at 5:51 p.m. Evan John Jahn, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

1/15 at 8:26 a.m. A 16-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Chase Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of criminal mischief.

1/15 at 10 a.m. Catherine Tillotson, 18, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/15 at 8:08 p.m. John Weiner, 36, of Poland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/17 at 9:40 a.m. Patricia Dobriko, 47, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

1/17 at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Wainwright Circle East by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft of services.

1/17 at 6:56 p.m. Mia Houghton Donnelly, 18, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/17 at 6:57 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

1/14 at 8:37 a.m. Hazardous condition on Arbutus Avenue.

1/14 at 9:27 p.m. Hazardous condition on Danforth Road.

1/15 at 5:15 p.m. Hazardous condition on Ocean Street.

1/15 at 8:19 a.m. False alarm on Landry Circle.

1/15 at 11:31 a.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Cottage Road.

1/15 at 1:48 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Elsmere (avenue or circle not given).

1/16 at 2:30 a.m. Overpressure rupture of steam boiler on Skillings Street.

1/16 at 9:37 a.m. False alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

1/16 at 9:48 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Scamman Street.

1/16 at 10:34 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Main Street.

1/16 at 6:36 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

1/16 at 6:56 p.m. False alarm on Highland Avenue.

1/16 at 9:07 p.m. Gas leak on Pillsbury Street.

1/17 at 11:21 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

1/17 at 1:36 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

1/17 at 1:41 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Cottage Road.

1/17 at 6:03 p.m. False alarm on Reynolds Street.

1/17 at 6:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Cottage Road.

1/17 at 11:43 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

1/18 at 12:25 a.m. False alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

1/18 at 7:34 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

1/18 at 8:36 a.m. Water or steam leak on Breakwater Drive.

1/19 at 2:26 a.m. Assist invalid on Carlisle (way or road not given).

1/19 at 11:46 a.m. False alarm on Runway Road.

1/19 at 12:50 p.m. Water or steam leak on Preble Street.

1/19 at 2:18 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

1/19 at 4:14 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

1/20 at 1:34 p.m. False alarm on Bowdoin Avenue.

1/20 at 4:46 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from Jan. 14-20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: