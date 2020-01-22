Arrests

1/20 at 8:44 p.m. Henry Doyle, 19, of Middle Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middle Street.

Summonses

1/13 at 12:23 a.m. Nicole Mannix, 38, of West Brule Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/16 at 8:55 p.m. Calen Perkins, 36, of Spring Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/18 at 9:05 a.m. Alexander McCarthy, 21, of Swetts Pond Road, Orrington, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/19 at 8:37 p.m. Stephanie Miles, 25, of Walnut Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/16 at 4:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

1/20 at 8:26 p.m. Mutual aid to Richmond.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Jan. 13-21.

