Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 23, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Macaroni and cheese, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 24, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8, $4; $20, family.

Turkey Supper – Saturday, Jan. 25, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Brown Street, Westbrook. $10, $5. To benefit Parish of St. Anthony. Takeout available.

Let It Snow Supper – Saturday, Jan. 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, rolls, homemade desserts, coffee and cold drinks. $8, $5; families, $21 max.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw, and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Roast pork supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 5-6:30 p.m., 5 Keezar Road Church (near Melby’s store), North Waterford. To benefit the North Waterford World’s Fair. Roast Pork supper with all the fixings and homemade pies. $10, $5.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: