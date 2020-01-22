LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 24 games Wednesday for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court and into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks’ win over the Wildcats.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who already was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games and Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon got a three-game suspension.

Both schools also were reprimanded by the Big 12 for violations of its sportsmanship policy.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last night’s events,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side Tuesday night, getting stripped of the ball as he was dribbling out the final seconds of an 81-60 win. He recovered to block a layup attempt by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon, then stood over the freshman in a taunting manner, triggering both benches to empty in a scrum that spilled into fans.

At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when it was plucked from his hands, and several players from both teams threw wild punches while a sellout crowd in Allen Fieldhouse watched in shock.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” Self said shortly after discussing the incident on the league’s weekly conference call with reporters. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

UM-FARMINGTON 87, BATES 85: The Beavers (14-3) opened the second half with a 19-9 run to take a 13-point lead and then held off a furious late charge as Kody Greenlagh’s layup rolled off the rim at the buzzer to outlast the Bobcats (9-6) in a nonconference game at Farmington.

Terion Moss led UM-Farmington with 25 points, Riley Robinson had 24 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, and Bill Ruby added 18 points and 13 boards.

Greenhalgh finished with a team-leading 21 points for Bates and Tom Coyne chipped in with 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 65, VERMONT 47: The Black Bears (8-13, 4-3) opened with Maeve Carroll’s layup and closed on a 9-2 run for a 22-11 first-quarter lead in beating the Catamounts (9-10, 3-3) at Burlington, Vermont.

Carroll had a career-high 23 points, 14 in the first half, and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Maine, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Dor Saar had 14 points and Kelly Fogarty added 12 points and Maddy McVicar chipped in with 10.

Hanna Crumble and Emma Utterback led Vermont with 15 points each.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 75, UM-AUGUSTA 49: Amanda Brett scored 20 points for the Seawolves (16-2, 8-2 Yankee Small College), shooting 9 for 11 from the floor, as they beat the Moose (9-4, 7-3) at South Portland.

Aija Andrews contributed 15 points for SMCC, Tara Flanders tossed in 14 points and Ashleigh Mathiesen added 11.

Hope Butler and Madeline Suhr had 11 points apiece to lead UMaine-Augusta.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 58, GORDON 50: Abby Cavallaro’s 3-pointer gave the Nor’easters (13-4, 7-1 CCC) a 49-48 lead over the Scots (10-7, 5-3) during a closing 14-2 run at Biddeford.

Cavallaro scored 17 for UNH, with Jocelyn Chaput adding 15 and Ashley Coneys 12. Meghan Foley’s 19 points and Sarah Gibbs’ 14 rebounds led Gordon.

COLBY 76, UM-FARMINGTON 56: Mahika Gupta’s basket to close out the first quarter initiated a 24-2 run by the Mules (6-10) that opened a 43-19 lead over the Beavers (9-8) late in the second quarter of a nonconference game at Waterville.

Ainsley Burns scored eight of her 23 points during the decisive surge. Keagan Dunbar and Jane MacKerron finished with 12 each for Colby. Alex Bessey scored 21 for the Beavers, and Molly Folsom 12.

