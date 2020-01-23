ALFRED — York County commissioners recognized 22 employees marking years of service to the York County government in a ceremony Jan. 15.

Those recognized were marking five, 10 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of employment.

Earning recognition for 30 years in the county government’s employ was Tracy Demers with the York County District Attorney’s Office; Sgt. David Chauvette of the police services division of the York County Sheriff’s Office and Susan Seaman of the corrections division of YCSO.

Stephanie Lekakos is a 25-year employee of the York County Registry of Probate.

Those with 20 years of service include Sgts. Steven Thistlewood and Mathieu Nadeau of YCSO police services; Diana Plante, York County Registry of Deeds; and Keith Merrifield, YCSO corrections.

Those with 15 years include Julia Edmonson, YCSO administration; and Jason Bailey and David Desjardins, YCSO corrections.

Marking 10 years are Finance Director Vicki Ridlon; Technology Manager Todd Charles; David Francoeur of the York County Emergency Management Agency; John Willey of the YCSO civil division and Emily Enger of the York County Registry of Deeds.

Levi Johnson, Greggory Sevigny and Heath Mains with YCSO police services; Charles Okiru, YCSO corrections; Shane Anderson, facilities, and Astrid Marshall of the York County Registry of Deeds are each celebrating five years with York County government.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: