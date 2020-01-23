BIDDEFORD — It is billed as a “Cabin Fever Busting Weekend,” with an array of fun-filled, snow-themed events.

WinterFest returns to Biddeford on Friday evening, Jan. 31 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 2.

It is the city’s annual winter festival and residents and visitors are encouraged to get out of the house, gather downtown and go sledding, take a wagon ride, try out snowshoeing or take in a concert or comedy gig at City Theater.

On Friday evening, there’s First Night Sledding, just for adults, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Adams Street hill. Tickets are $15 and available in advance by following a link at: https://biddefordwinterfest.org/schedule-of-events/. Ticket holders receive a WinterFest silicone pint glass and a $1 off their first beverage at several participating locations, organizers say.

That event is followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance at City Theater called “Piano Men: The Music of Elton and Billy,” featuring Joe Boucher and an eight-piece orchestra with special guests Biddeford High School Jazz Band and Chorus.

Saturday is family time with events downtown and elsewhere from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be sledding on the hill on Adams Street — sleds will be provided. Organizers thank New Life Church and their volunteers for helping provide this free event.

Apex Youth Connection is also encouraging visitors, with events like a kid versus parent stationary bicycle race, learning skills like cooking over an open fire, and exploring outdoor gear.

Biddeford Recreation will be snowshoeing in the square and are encouraging people to come try it out — no special equipment is needed.

If that’s not enough, try out the yard games, all in the snow.

From noon to 3 p.m. people can sign the Maine Birthday Book – the state marks its 200th birthday this year — and from 2 to 3 p.m. they can build snow people with the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say New Life Church will provide free snacks, hot dogs and cocoa and there’s a warming tent to keep off the chill.

At 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, comedian Juston McKinney, a former York County Sheriff’s Office deputy, performs at City Theater. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. McKinney has appeared on the “Tonight Show,” and Comedy Central and lives in nearby Newmarket, New Hampshire, with his wife and children. Tickets are available at the WinterFest website link above, or by calling the box office at 282-0849.

This season, people can go skating at the West Brook outdoor rink on Pool St. for the first time in several years thanks to volunteers who put the rink back in order. On Sunday, Feb. 2, there is skating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As well, at 10 a.m., Apex Youth Connection hosts a Super Roll Sunday bike ride through Clifford Park. The ride starts at Apex at 45 Granite St. and finishes there, followed by a chili lunch.

