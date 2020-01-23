As your Jan. 9 editorial, “Child care access is a Maine workforce issue,” points out: Today, too many working parents with young children must make a choice between spending a significant portion of their income on child care, finding cheaper but potentially lower quality child care, or leaving the workforce altogether to care for their children. Whether because of limited availability, high costs, or program hours that don’t work with parents’ schedules, child care challenges are driving parents out of the workforce.
Parents who are unable to find reliable child care are significantly less likely to be employed than those who do. The scarcity of child care imposes challenges making it difficult for parents to stay in the workforce, which exacerbates our shortage of workers and damages families’ economic security. Although these challenges affect all parents, mothers are also more often in low-wage jobs with nonstandard hours and inconsistent schedules.
Educate Maine is pleased that Gov. Mills recognizes this challenge and has made addressing Maine’s child-care crisis one of our 10-year economic goals. It is also key to Maine achieving its education attainment goal that 60 percent of adults have a credential of value by 2025. Greater access to quality child care will promote family economic security and spur economic growth. That is why so many people are uniting to urge legislators to prioritize quality child care, and to support proposals like L.D. 1760 – First4ME – to expand high-quality early childhood programs in Maine.
Jason Judd. Ed.D.
Executive Director, Educate Maine
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco church hosts annual MLK Jr. Day of Service
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford issues permits for first phases of two mill projects
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Get ready for Biddeford WinterFest
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
County employees recognized for years of service
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.