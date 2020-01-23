NEW HIRES

The Maine Lakes Society announced that Brooke Hafford MacDonald joined its staff as manager of the LakeSmart Program.

MacDonald, of Levant, has worked as a ranger in Acadia National Park and as a field biologist with the Biodiversity Research Institute.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine State Music Theatre elected the following new members to its board of trustees: Edward Bradley, of Brunswick; George Campbell, Jr., of Augusta; James Saindon, of Monmouth; and Lauren Sterling, of Falmouth.

Bradley worked for FedEx Express as a pilot until retiring in 2005. He currently works part-time for FedEx.

Campbell brings experience from his years as commissioner of transportation in both Maine and New Hampshire. He also represented private sector clients like L.L. Bean, Great Spring Waters of America and General Dynamics.

Saindon spent 40 years teaching at elementary and middle schools in Maine.

Sterling worked in theatre, television and film as a performer and producer. She brings over 25 years of experience in educational policy, programming and charitable philanthropy.

The board also named the following new officers: Margy Burroughs was named president. Kris Ganong was named immediate past president. Andrew Masland and Ann Loughridge Kerr were named vice presidents. Deborah Peet was named secretary and Thomas Pierce was named treasurer.

The Friends of the Maine State Museum announced two new members to its board of directors.

Dr. Jeremy Pare, of Manchester, is a professor in business, law and policy at Thomas College. He is a past selectman in the town of Manchester.

April Ylvisaker is a senior vice president of investments, portfolio manager and retirement benefits consultant at Merrill Lynch.

GENERAL

Dr. Jonathan Bernstein and Dr. Jacob Kieffer announce the opening of their new dental practice, Advanced Dentistry of Yarmouth, located at 45 Forest Falls Dr.

Dr. Bernstein brings more than 25 years experience providing sedation dentistry, dental implants and oral surgery.

Dr. Kieffer previously worked at the Center for Advanced Dentistry in Auburn.

