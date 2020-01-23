MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The widely expected move was confirmed Thursday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement. Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season, as the Vikings reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kubiak’s playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, provided a clear boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense. The Vikings were eighth in the league with an average of 25.4 points per game, after ranking 19th in 2018.

“I like the scheme,” Zimmer said last week. “I like the continuity that we have offensively with the coaches, and I feel like if we add a couple more pieces and continue to work on the execution of staying with the same play calls, the same system, the same motions and formations and things like that, it’ll definitely help the offensive players.”

Kubiak’s arrival in 2019 gave Zimmer – who is 57-38-1 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs in six years with the Vikings – a trusted veteran voice and a valuable offensive perspective to complement his defensive acumen. The 58-year-old Kubiak was an NFL head coach for 10 seasons, his time with both the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos shortened by health problems. He has also been an offensive coordinator for 12 years.

POLICE IN Hollywood, Florida, said they are waiting for Antonio Brown to turn himself in after they issued a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant allows cops to take Brown into custody if they have contact with him, said agency spokesman Christian Lata. “It’s not a warrant to go into his house and capture him,” Lata said.

Hollywood police issued the arrest warrant after an alleged battery and burglary at his home Tuesday, which resulted in the arrest of his trainer, Glenn Holt.

Brown, 31, faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000, Lata said.

Police responded to a 911 call alleging battery about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and issued the warrant about 9:30 p.m. The alleged victim told officers he was battered by Brown and Holt.

RAIDERS: Cornerback Nevin Lawson signed a one-year contract extension.

Lawson played 11 games with five starts for the Raiders in 2019, recording 23 tackles and five passes defensed.

