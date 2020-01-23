LYMAN – Margaret Ann Clapp, 91, of Lyman, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 23, 1928 in Burlington, Vt. to Harold and Faith (Williams) Gleason. She married Elmer R. Clapp on Sept. 23, 1950 and were happily married until his passing in 2001.

Margaret was a proud homemaker, raising seven children. She was a funny, loving mother. She enjoyed reading, knitting, word searches, playing nickel poker at family pizza nights, and was an avid Red Sox fan.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Faith Gleason; husband, Elmer R. Clapp; sons, Stephen and Brian Clapp; and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Robert Clapp and his wife Pamela of Florida, Faith Cedotal and her husband Paul of Mississippi, Kevin Clapp and his wife Maureen of Sanford, Theresa Clapp of Lyman, Margaret McCabe of Lyman, and Tom Mayo of Florida; sisters, Patricia Barry and her husband Lawrence of Lyman and Faith McLean of Saugas, Mass.; 14 grandchildren; eigh great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will take place from 5– 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Rd., Lyman, ME 04002.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Margaret’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Margaret’s name to a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous