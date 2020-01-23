ANFORD – George E. Spulick, 85, a longtime resident of Sanford, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sanford on Jan. 19, 2020.

George worked at Sprague Electric as a mechanic for 25 years and was also a proud owner of his own poultry farm; raising broilers and replacement birds along with a few beef cattle.

George married Dorothy (Gay) Spulick and they raised three children and shared 58 years of marriage.

Mr. Spulick was a master gardener with the York County Cooperation Extension. He grew beautiful roses, an assortment of flowers and sweet peas. He also made the best pie crust at the holidays!

He is lovingly survived by his children, David and Douglas Spulick and daughter Debra Spulick Pelletier; along with his siblings; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 16 Grammar Rd., in Sanford.

To read a complete obituary and to share online condolences for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

