PEMBROKE, Mass. – Jacqueline G. Lamontagne, 88, of Pembroke, Mass., formerly of Sanford, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the Bridges by Epoch in Pembroke, Mass. Jacqueline was born on March 24, 1931 to Maurice and Angeline (Duchette) Gendreau in Sanford where she grew up and attended local Catholic schools. She graduated in 1949 as the valedictorian of St. Ignatius High School. During her working life Jacqueline worked as a real estate broker for five years. She went on to own and operate Carriage House Hairstylist in Sanford for 20 years. Jacqueline was a civic minded woman who loved to serve her community. She served as a Town Meeting member, a Warrant Committee member and also volunteered at the Pavilion Residential Care Center in Sanford. She was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Jacqueline was predeceased by her husband, Lionel “Pete” Lamontagne; her son Paul Lamontagne; and her siblings Maurice Gendreau of Kennebunk, Bernadette Michaud of Rochester, N.H., and Jerry Gendreau of Biddeford. Surviving are three children, Pauline Lamontagne of Portland, Roland Lamontagne of Houston, Texas, and Ann Swartz of Plympton, Mass.; sibling Paul Gendreau of Sanford; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:Alzheimer’s Association383 US Route One, #2CScarborough, ME 04074 or online atwww.alz.org/maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous