PHIPPSBURG – Roger Dalton, 86, of Phippsburg, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital, Jan. 9, 2020. Roger was born August 27, 1933, in Wiscasset to Joseph and Edith Jones Dalton of Wiscasset.

After graduating high school he was drafted to the Army in 1953 and honorably discharged in 1955. He attended barber school and cut hair for 25 years. He enjoyed playing the drums and was in a lot of bands throughout his life. He loved when people stopped by. He would always make them sit down and eat. He loved country music and tapped along like he was playing the drums. He worked as a diet aid and head cook at a nursing home for 20 years. He retired to spend time with his wife and family.

Roger is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Edith Dalton; his first wife, Louise Douglas Dalton; sister, Arlene Dalton Foye, three brothers, Wayne, Richard and Arther Dalton.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Wyman Dalton; eight children, Roger Dalton wife Sharon Inman Dalton, Darlene Dalton, Darrell Dalton wife Amber Dalton, Bryan Dalton fiancé Debbie Smith, Roland Wallace wife Jackie Wallace, Charlene Dalton Houle husband David Houle, Eric Dalton, Heidi Dalton Wright husband Brian Wright; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life at the Sportsmen Club, 272 Main Road, Phippsburg, Maine, at 1 p.m., Jan. 25.

