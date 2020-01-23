BIDDEFORD — Residents of Biddeford and southern Maine are gathering Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. at Mechanics Park in Biddeford for the ‘People for Peace’ rally.
Attendees are encouraged to bring candles in jars, posters/banners, and to dress warmly.
The purpose of the rally, organizers say, is for people to come together to say “Make Peace, Not War.”
