Portland police are asking the public for information about a 22-year-old man who police believe may be on the run in Maine from a murder charge he faces in New York City.

Keron Codd, 22, who also goes by the nickname “Gucci,” is believed to be in the Portland area.

Detectives in New York City charged him in the death of 21-year-old Jensy Amparo, who was shot and killed in his vehicle during a robbery, according to a New York news report.

Codd is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Codd should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with in formation about Codd’s movements or whereabouts should call Detective Mark Konecni at (718) 590-5537 or the Bronx Detective Bureau at (718) 378-8083.

