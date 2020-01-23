SOUTH PORTLAND — Eligible seniors age 68 and older who pay a good portion of their income for housing can apply for the city’s tax assistance program online at southportland.org or in person at City Hall.
Seniors will need to provide a signed copy of their 2019 Form 1040ME, including Schedule PTFC. The application deadline is in the spring; paperwork can be sent to City of South Portland, Attn: Vicki Inman, P.O. Box 9422, South Portland, ME 04116.
