Notes from a snowy day …

Substitutes needed – all positions. South Portland Schools is collaborating with four area districts on a Substitute Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Westbrook Middle School. See the posting for all you need to know to substitute in our schools: http://bit.ly/2RoNgUi. We need teachers, ed techs, school nutrition workers, custodians, bus drivers and nurses.

Building a strong future for Career Technical Education. We need your help to build a strong future for Career and Technical Education in Greater Portland. The Portland Arts and Technology High School (PATHS) and Westbrook Regional Vocational Center (WRVC) have launched a planning process designed to celebrate the success of each school, identify future directions, and renew a vision for Career and Technical Education in our region.

Your voices are imperative in this process. Please watch this short video starring current PATHS and WRVC CTE students to learn more and participate in a Thought Exchange. Visit https://my.thoughtexchange.com/#711391695.

The Thought Exchange will ask you to share your thoughts to the question: What opportunities do we want Career and Technical Education to provide for our students now and in the future? Once done (and this is important), you are asked to go in and view and rate/star the confidential thoughts of others.

We encourage you to return to the conversation several times to see and rate new thoughts. The more thoughts you rate, the clearer the priorities and themes become and the better data we have to use moving forward.

We look forward to celebrating Career and Technical Education in our schools and creating a vision for the future that will engage students and provide them with multiple pathways for career and college success. Thank you for participating.

SoPo Unite Tip of the Month: SoPo Unite – All Ages, All In is a community coalition involving school, city, police, community organizations, businesses, parents and most importantly, students aimed to reduce substance use and abuse among our youth. This federally funded Drug Free Communities coalition puts out regular tips to help folks to support our teens. Visit www.southportland.org/residents/sopo-unite/news-tips/ for this month’s tip.

South Portland Adult Education: See the South Portland Adult Education brochure for information on classes this winter and spring: http://bit.ly/2uMfIrx. Whether strengthening English language skills, learning to drive a bus, earning a high school equivalency certificate or getting the essentials of Google tools, we support our adult learners.

Important dates and meetings

Jan. 27, State of the Schools Presentation, 6 p.m., South Portland High School lecture hall.

Feb. 6, Middle School Building Committee, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, room 221.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland. He can be reached at 871-0555 or [email protected]

