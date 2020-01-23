HARTFORD, Conn. — Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night – the first matchup in 13 years between the teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade.

Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies (17-1) scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter, taking a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period. UConn led by 11 after three and Tennessee got no closer in the fourth quarter.

Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols (15-4).

Thursday night provided a little bit of nostalgia for those who remembered how these two teams carried women’s basketball for over a decade since their first historic meeting in 1995 that was a 1 vs. 2 showdown. They played 22 times over a 12-year span, with each one being a circle-the-calendar game whether it was in Tennessee, Connecticut or the NCAA tournament.

The series ended after the 2007 season when then-Tennessee coach Pat Summitt called it off. Geno Auriemma said at the time that Summitt had accused the Huskies of a recruiting violation. Summitt never went public into specifics about why she ended the series. She died in 2016 at age 64 of Alzheimer’s disease.

(8) N.C. STATE 88, PITTSBURGH 44: Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and the Wolfpack (18-1, 7-1 in ACC) used a 30-4 scoring outburst in the third quarter to beat the Panthers (3-15, 0-7) at Pittsburgh.

(14) FLORIDA STATE 70, WAKE FOREST 65: River Baldwin scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help the visiting Seminoles (16-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) top the Demon Deacons.

(17) INDIANA 76, PENN STATE 60: Ali Patberg had 18 points and nine assists and Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-3 Big Ten) over the Nittany Lions (7-12, 1-7) at University Park, Pennsylvania.

GEORGIA 54, (21) ARKANSAS 55: Gabby Connally scored 18 points and the visiting Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 15-0 run to defeat the Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3).

(22) NORTHWESTERN 76, MICHIGAN STATE 48: Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 22 points apiece as the visiting Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten) topped the Spartans (11-8, 4-4) for their fifth straight win.

