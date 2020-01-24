ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say at least 14 people have been killed in an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 that shook the country’s east, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped.

The earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday.

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or were too afraid to go indoors were being moved to student dormitories or sports center amid freezing conditions.

The quake struck at 8:55 p.m. local time and was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Elazig is some 465 miles east of the capital, Ankara.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four- or five-story building collapsed in the town of Maden, in Elazig. Four or five buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were hurt, he said.

Local administrator Cuma Telceken said up to seven people are believed to be trapped inside two collapsed buildings in Maden. Television footage showed rescuers searching for survivors among debris.

Soylu was at a meeting on earthquake preparedness when the quake struck.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were dispatched to the affected areas, Anadolu Agency reported. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help is they are needed.

The quake affected not only Turkey but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Turkey sits on top of two major fault-lines and earthquakes are frequent. Two strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

