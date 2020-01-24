BATH — Blue Fuse, a Maine-based quartet that performs 1930sand ’40s-era “hot club” jazz, hits the stage at the Chocolate Church Arts Center on Saturday.

The group is composed of guitarists Adam Yeager and Craig Hensley, accordion player and vocalist Sonja Florman, as well as bassist and vocalist Craig Hensley. Together, Blue Fuse performs classic and contemporary tunes, mixing in Latin beats and renditions of wide-ranging material. A dance floor will be open for those inclined to move.

Other upcoming winter concerts at the Chocolate Church Arts Center include performances by Muddy Ruckus (Americana) on Feb. 1, Bill Staines (folk) on Feb. 7 and a comedy show with Johnny Ater and friends on Feb. 15.

Tickets for Blue Fuse in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., are $12 advance or $15 at the door. Tickets for this show, and all shows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center can be purchased at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455.

