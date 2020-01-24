WINDHAM — The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of its new executive director, Robin Mullins of Windham.

Mullins has worked as the chamber’s office manager for three years and most recently took over the duties of executive director during Lynn Mansfield’s three-month medical leave. Mansfield decided not to return to the job in December.

Mullins has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in adult education, specializing in training and development.

“I (as well as the entire SLRCC board) am thrilled to have her in this role. She already has tons of great ideas for the future and cannot wait to get out from behind her desk to meet with existing members and potential new members,” SLRCC Board President Zachary Conley said in a press release.

