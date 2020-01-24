Mullins Courtesy photo

WINDHAM — The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of its new executive director, Robin Mullins of Windham.

Mullins has worked as the chamber’s office manager for three years and most recently took over the duties of executive director during Lynn Mansfield’s three-month medical leave. Mansfield decided not to return to the job in December.

Mullins has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in adult education, specializing in training and development.

“I (as well as the entire SLRCC board) am thrilled to have her in this role. She already has tons of great ideas for the future and cannot wait to get out from behind her desk to meet with existing members and potential new members,” SLRCC Board President Zachary Conley said in a press release.

The 2020 Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, from left: Dave Pollard, Richard Vraux, Deb McPhail, Pete Neelon, Mel Oldakowski, Lanet Hane, Molly Shaw, Charles Hawkins, Robin Mullins, Dr. Anthony Perrone, Zach Conley, Larry Eliason, Beth Hall, Angela Lyon, Jennifer Arsenault, Shelli Pride, Chris Williams and Ed Getty. Not pictured are Marcel Vachon, Tricia Zwirner, Ruth York, Jonathan Priest and Ted Rogers. Courtesy photo

filed under:
Lakes Region Weekly briefs, windham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles