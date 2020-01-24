Six of the top high school senior football linemen in Maine will find out Saturday which two will take home a $5,000 scholarship and the honor of being a Gaziano Award winner.

In its 10th year celebrating the unsung offensive and defensive linemen, the award is named for the late Frank J. Gaziano, who played at Holy Cross and for one season with Washington in the NFL before founding National Distributors in South Portland.

The three finalists on offense are David Gross of Bucksport, Riley Parmenter of Leavitt and Jack Rogers of Thornton Academy.

The defensive finalists are Will Horton of Bonny Eagle, Cam Jordan of Leavitt and Nate Mars of Scarborough.

Each winner gets a $5,000 scholarship, and the other finalists receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The award banquet will take place at the Augusta Civic Center, starting at 11 a.m. The winners are chosen based on an essay and in-person interview, game footage against each applicants’ top two opponents, and leadership displayed on and off the field.

The 2018 winners were Thomas Palmer of Thornton (defense) and Aidan McGlone of Bonny Eagle (offense).

