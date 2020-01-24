YORK — Brady Cummins scored 23 points Friday night to lead unbeaten York to an 82-53 win over Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game.

Riley Linn added 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Will MacDonald had 11 and Jonathan Donovan chipped in with nine for the Wildcats (13-0).

Peter Psyhogeos led Yarmouth (5-9) with four 3-pointers and 18 points. Will Cox and Sutter Augur got eight points apiece.

FALMOUTH 63, BIDDEFORD 32: Mike Simonds scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Yachtsmen (12-3) defeated the Tigers (8-6) in Falmouth.

Simonds got nine points in the third quarter as Falmouth went on a 24-8 run to increase its lead to 48-18.

William Graiver added nine points and Brady Coyne had seven.

Biddeford’s Will Harriman, Julius Silva and Alex McAlevey each scored five points.

GREELY 76, WELLS 55: Logan Bagshaw scored 34 points as the Rangers (11-3) defeated the Warriors (6-6) in Cumberland.

Luke Gabloff helped out with 16 points.

Connor Woodward led Wells with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Nate Chandler added 19 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 70, LAKE REGION 56: Jay Hawkes made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Patriots (9-5) as they defeated the Lakers (6-8) in Gray.

Nick Pelletier hit 10 free throws on his way to 19 points and Wyatt Kenney finished with 11 points for the Patriots.

Lake Region’s Jacob Stone scored 23 points, while Evan Willey dropped in 21.

MARSHWOOD 80, WESTBROOK 53: Cullen Casey paced a balanced attack with 17 points as the Hawks (9-6) defeated the Blue Blazes (3-11) in South Berwick.

Kelvin Peterson added 10 points.

Kyle McKone dropped in 29 points for Westbrook.

DEERING 58, CHEVERUS 39: Mpore Semuhoza scored 14 points to lead the Rams (12-3) to a win at Cheverus (4-10).

Askar Houssein was Deering’s second-leading scorer with nine points.

Cheverus got 12 points from Nolan Sanborn and 11 from Dylan Morrison.

SOUTH PORTLAND 63, NOBLE 35: Geremi Baez scored 16 points as the Red Riots (14-0) cruised past the Knights (1-13) in South Portland.

South Portland jumped out to a 38-12 halftime advantage. Hunter Owen had 14 points and Pamba Pamba scored 10 for the Red Riots.

Devin Brown and Garrett Brown each scored nine points for Noble.

BONNY EAGLE 61, MASSABESIC 37: Nate Ferris tallied 10 first-quarter points as the Scots (8-6) raced out to a 21-9 lead en route to a win over the Mustangs (2-12) in Standish.

Ferris finished with 15 points. Jacob Humphrey added 10.

Ethan Roy scored 13 points and James Saccuzzo had 11 for Massabesic.

EDWARD LITTLE 55, WINDHAM 35: John Shea scored 15 points and Max Creaser added 14 for the Red Eddies (12-2) in a win over the Eagles (5-9) in Windham.

Edward Little led 13-8 after the first quarter, which ended with EL’s Storm Jipson throwing in a one-handed heave from midcourt while saving a long rebound from going out of bounds. The Red Eddies steadily pulled away from there.

Kaleb Cidre paced Windham with nine points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 41: Armel Maloji tallied 16 points, and the Raiders (6-8) held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Capers (4-10) in Fryeburg.

Bobby Hallam added 12 points for Fryeburg.

Nate Mullen scored 22 points and Will Bowe had 16 for Cape, which trailed 33-22 after three quarters.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 24: Te’Andre King scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Panthers (9-4) beat the Guardians (3-10) in Yarmouth.

Chris Hamblett added 14 points, and Logan Welch sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Caleb Reardon paced the Guardians with eight points. John Lorentz added seven.

WAYNFLETE 63, POLAND 26: Diraige Dahia scored 16 points to lead the Flyers (14-1) past the Knights (3-11) in Poland.

Jared Johnson added 14, Chris Saade had 12 and Soloman Levy chipped in with 11.

Isaiah Hill and Evan Kelly each scored six points for Poland.

LEAVITT 52, BRUNSWICK 37: Cole Morin had 12 points and 21 rebounds as the Hornets (9-4) dispatched the Dragons (7-6) in Turner.

Wyatt Hathaway led Leavitt with 14 points, and Joziah Learned added 13.

The win is the 100th of Leavitt Coach Michael Hathaway’s career.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 54, CAMDEN HILLS 48: Nicholas Hayden scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (2-12) to a victory over the Windjammers (4-11) in South China.

Logan Tenney added 12 points and Dan Page had 11 points for Erskine.

Jeremy Fraser paced Camden Hills with 16 points.

RICHMOND 59, SACOPEE VALLEY 46: Kenny Bing scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6) in a win over the Hawks (4-9) in Hiram.

Calob Densmore led the Bobcats with 21 points, and Connor Vashon added eight.

McGwire Sawyer made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points for the Hawks, who cut a halftime deficit of 14 down to five in the third quarter before Richmond regained control.

Sacopee’s Sean Wedgewood contributed 13 points.

A BASKETBALL game in Delaware on Thursday became a three-on-three contest after a bench-clearing brawl, and only three of those players were left on the court at the buzzer.

The game ended with one player on the court for Cape Henlopen High and two for Sussex Tech. Sussex Tech won, 63-62, on a three-point play with seven seconds left.

Media outlets report that Cape Henlopen, the home team, was leading 39-27 with about four minutes left in the third quarter when a fight broke out. Players from both benches rushed onto the court, resulting in most of them being ejected.

The teams played the final 12 minutes with only three players each, but two Cape players and one Sussex Tech player fouled out.

