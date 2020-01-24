CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The University of Maine was on the verge of squandering away an important win before Tim Doherty scored 2:32 into overtime and lifted the Black Bears to a 4-3 Hockey East win over Boston College on Friday night.

Logan Hutsko scored for the Eagles with 1:43 remaining in regulation to force overtime, where Doherty scored the winner with Eduards Tralmaks assisting.

Doherty finished with two goals an an assist while Mitchell Fossier had a goal and two assists for Maine (11-9-4, 5-7-2 Hockey East). AJ Drobot also scored while Jeremy Swayman made 37 saves in goal .

Alex Newhook and Mike Hardman also scored for Boston College (15-6-0, 10-3-0). Goaltender Spencer Knight had 21 saves.

MASS-BOSTON 9, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Nick Albano and Zack Bross each scored two goals, and Jack Riley had a goal and two assists, as the Beacons (5-10-3, 4-6-2 LEC) used a four-goal third period to cruise past the Huskies (9-8-1, 5-5-1) in Boston.

Cody Braga, Adam Papayoanou and Derek Tillotson each scored for USM. Peter Ciccarelli made 24 saves.

WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 1: Tyler Scott scored two goals, Myles Cunningham and Bobby Beniers added one each and the Ephs (9-4-1, 6-2-0 NESCAC) used a three-goal second period to pull away from the Mules (5-8-1, 2-7-0) in Waterville.

Kienan Scott scored to give Colby a 1-0 lead.

Cosimo Lazzarino made 32 saves for Williams. Andy Beran finished with 26 saves for Colby.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 9, SALVE REGINA 0: Chris Jones and Tyler Seltenreich scored two goals each, and Ryan Bloom and Brett Mecrones each added a goal and two assists as the Nor’easters (12-3-1, 8-1-0 CCC) handled the Seahawks (10-5-1, 6-2-1) in Biddeford.

Justin Dixson, Austin Morgan and Aaron Aragon also scored. Ben Churchfield made 23 saves.

BOWDOIN 4, MIDDLEBURY 2: Michael Brown’s goal 12 minutes into the third period broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Polar Bears (9-6-1, 5-4-1 NESCAC) over Middlebury (7-8, 5-4) in Brunswick.

Brown added an empty-net goal with less than a minute to play.

Cam Berube put Bowdoin ahead midway through the first period. However, Billy Dobensky and Danny Tighe scored 20 seconds apart for a 2-1 Panthers lead 1:41 into the second period. Thomas Dunleavy tied the game later in the second.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 2, MAINE 1: Taylor Wabick jammed the puck between the goalie 10:41 into the third period as the Huskies (13-11-1, 10-7-1 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (10-11-5, 6-9-4) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Morgan Wabick set up the winning goal, sending the puck from the corner to Taylor Wabick planted in the crease.

Savannah Bouzide’s goal 8:40 into the game gave Connecticut the lead. The Black Bears tied it with six minutes left in the second period on a goal by Ida Kuoppala from Liga Miljone.

MIDDLEBURY 3, COLBY 0: Madie Leidt had a goal and an assist as the Panthers (11-1-2, 6-0-1 NESCAC) beat Colby (9-3-2, 5-1-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Jenna Letterie and Alexis Ryan also scored for Middlebury.

Lin Han had 21 saves for the Panthers. Nina Prunster stopped 23 for the Mules.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, PLYMOUTH STATE 1: Whitney Padgett made 53 saves as the Huskies (7-10-2, 5-5 NEHC) held off the Panthers (3-13, 2-7) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Amanda Piknick banged home a power-play goal with four minutes left in the second period to break a 1-1 tie with Brianna Doty assisting.

Shannon Colbert gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead 12:18 into the second period. Alexis Fagan tied it for Plymouth State 56 seconds later later. Olivia Petito had 18 saves for the Panthers.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 5, BECKER 0: Kyra Yu scored two goals late in the second period goals and the Nor’easters (11-4-1, 6-2-1 Colonial Hockey Conference) rolled over the Hawks (6-10, 2-7) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Yu added an assist as Tatum Gietl, Jenna Pych and Kenady Nevicosi put the game out of reach with third-period scores.

WILLIAMS 4, BOWDOIN 1: Brynn Puppe broke a 1-1 tie 53 seconds into the third period, Elizabeth Welch scored a minute later and Meghan Halloran added an empty-netter during the closing seconds as the Ephs (9-4-3, 6-2-1 NESCAC) used three goals during the final period to pull away from the Polar Bears (5-7-3, 3-5-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Jess Cloutier scored from Zoe Wilson and Tala Glass for a 1-0 Bowdoin lead after a period.

