FREEPORT — Caroline Smith scored 25 points to reach 1,000 for her career on Friday night, leading Freeport to a 50-28 girls’ basketball win over Traip Academy.

Smith had eight points in the first quarter as the Falcons (11-3) jumped to a 16-12 lead, then added eight more in the second period as Freeport took a 28-18 halftime advantage. She had four third-quarter points and reached the 1,000-point plateau with two free throws with 3:36 remaining.

Rachel Wall added 12 points for the Falcons.

YORK 49, YARMOUTH 46: The Wildcats (10-4) overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Clippers (8-6) in Yarmouth.Nina Howe had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, for York. Emily Rainforth added 12 and Ava Giacobba had five. Margaret McNeil led Yarmouth with 16 points. Calin McGonagle added nine and Katelyn D’Appolonia chipped in with eight. SCARBOROUGH 47, THORNTON ACADEMY 38: Kayla Conley scored 11 points and Madison Blanche added 10 as the Red Storm (8-6) built a 27-17 halftime lead and cruised past the Trojans (1-13) in Scarborough. Conley finished with 21 points and Blanche had 15. Alexis Sanders scored 10 points for Thornton Academy.

SOUTH PORTLAND 65, NOBLE 46: Hylah Owen had 17 points as the Red Riots (11-3) stormed past the Knights (8-6) in North Berwick..

Kaleisha Towle added 15 points for South Portland while Cora Boothby-Akilo added 14 and Margaret Whitmore 12.

Olivia Howard had 12 points for Noble. Tori Exel had 11 points and Hannah Drew 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 60, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 31: Serena Mower scored 13 points as the Panthers (12-1) beat the Guardians (7-3) in Yarmouth.

Emily Drummond had 11 points for NYA. Katherine Larson hit three 3-pointers for nine points.

Amaya Moore’s 10 points led Seacoast Christian.

BONNY EAGLE 56, MASSABESIC 55: Lexi Theberge connected on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining that lifted the Scots (5-9) over the Mustangs (9-5) in Standish.

Thebarge finished with 14 points while Emily Bartash led the team with 20 points.

Satyra Duong scored 21 points for Massabesic. Marissa Holt had 15.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, LAKE REGION 22: Samantha Fortin scored 12 points as the Patriots (10-4) beat the visiting Lakers (5-9).Jordan Grant and Eliza Hotham each added in 10 points for G-NG, which held the Lakers to single-digits in every quarter. Shauna Hancock and Shelby Sheldrick led Lake Region with six points each. GREELY 61, WELLS 50: The Rangers (13-1), trailing by one at the half, opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to take the lead and went on to beat the Warriors (8-6) in Wells.Camille Clement scored 17 points for Greely. Brooke Obar finished with 15 points and Mollie Obar 10, for the Rangers. Grace Ramsdell’s 23 points led Wells, with Franny Ramsdell adding 16. GORHAM 52, SANFORD 43: Jacqueline Hamilton had 14 points and Adele Nadeau added 12 while Olivia Michaud and Anna Nelson had 10 points each as the Rams (8-6) defeated the Spartans (5-9) in Sanford.Paige Cote paced Sanford with 12 points. Jaylyn Bartolome, Abby Toothaker, and Riley Hebler each added eight points.

WINDHAM 38, EDWARD LITTLE 34: The Eagles (10-4) held a 15-2 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to rally past the Red Eddies (3-11) in Windham.Sarah Talon had 11 points for Windham whgile Alexis Hirning and Abbey Thornton each had eight points. Chantel Ouellette had 20 points for Edward Little and Hannah Chaput had 10. CHEVERUS 65, DEERING 25: Lillie Singleton had 12 points and six steals while Lauren Jordan added 10 points, four assists and two steals as the Stags (9-5) used a 20-2 third-quarter run to pull away from the Rams (0-15) in Portland.Kaylee True-Magee scored 10 points for Deering.

MARSHWOOD 56, WESTBROOK 18: Angelina Bisson scored 15 points, Kayla Goodwin had 11 points and Shelby Anderson added 10 as the Hawks (13-2) used a 46-10 run over parts of the second, third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Blue Blazes (3-11) at Westbrook.

Jodi Sinnett scored eight points for Westbrook.

FALMOUTH 51, BIDDEFORD 28: Anna Turgeon scored 16 of her 24 points in the first half as the Yachtsmen (9-6) opened a 31-13 lead and cruised past the Tigers (3-11) in Biddeford.

Sloane Ginevan added 14 points for Falmouth. Hannah Gosselin’s 12 led Biddeford.

CAPE ELIZABETH 35, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 32: Karli Chapin nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Capers (7-7) pulled out a win over the Raiders (2-12) in Cape Elizabeth.

Alison Gerety led Cape Elizabeth with 13 points. Chapin finished with 10 points and Isabel Berman added nine.

Kaylee Emery had nine points for Fryeburg.

HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 4, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/WESTBROOK 0: Katherine Kinley and Brooke Flaherty each had a goal and an assist to lead Falmouth (4-12) over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook at Family Ice Arena in Falmouth.Isabella Roy and Emerson Roy also scored for Falmouth. LEWISTON 2, ST. DOM’S 1: The Blue Devils (15-0) overcame an early deficit with goals from Bailee St. Hilaire and Paige Pomerleau and held off St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (11-6) for the win at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston Giselle Ouellette gave the Saints a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game, but the Blue Devils rallied to remain unbeaten. Camree St. Hilaire finished with 10 saves after giving up only her fifth goal of the season for Lewiston. Mady Boulet stopped 15 of 17 shots for the Saints.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous