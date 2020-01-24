BRIDGTON — The Lake Region Community Chorus invites singers to join its spring session.

Auditions are not required, but some familiarity with reading music would be helpful. Registration will be held from 6:20-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy. That is also the first rehearsal date for the chorus.

Future rehearsals also will be held on Mondays from 6:20 to 8:30 p.m. at Twitchell Chapel, and there is a $25 registration fee that helps cover the cost of the music. The spring concert dates are scheduled for May 15 at 7:00 p.m. and May 17 at 3 p.m. There is a two-week trial period if needed, and scholarships are available.

For more information, please contact Jan Jukkola at [email protected] or 647-2584.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: