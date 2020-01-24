The “uniquely difficult” position Sen. Susan Collins supposedly finds herself in regarding the impeachment process (per the political scientist quoted in the headline on Sunday’s front-page story) doesn’t garner any sympathy from me. She has a unique opportunity to speak out for truth, democracy and the rule of law.

This president has corrupted our democracy in many ways, and she knows it. Impeachment is designed for actions and times like these.

What a sad contrast with former Sen. William Cohen, also a Republican from Maine. He faced facts and showed courage in the Watergate impeachment process. He turned a difficult situation into an opportunity to lead with integrity. He recognized his first duties were to his country and to truth, not to his party or to his own political career.

Sen. Collins’ first loyalties seem to be to herself, her party and her political career rather than to truth, democracy, this nation and the rule of law. How profoundly disappointing.

Jennifer Wriggins

Portland

