I am a liberal Democrat, intensely anti-President Trump and admittedly partisan. I am someone who cannot fathom how my Republican friends are able to overlook the lying, disrespect, bullying and plethora of behaviors that diminish the stature of the presidency and compromise our relationships with allies around the world. But, no, I don’t see those behaviors as impeachable offenses, and I accept that he is duly elected and has earned the right to conduct himself as he, and his supporters, deem acceptable, within the boundaries established by our Constitution.
However, being partisan doesn’t necessarily mean that I am incorrect in thinking that Trump has committed impeachable acts in his effort to have the president of Ukraine announce an investigation of a likely political rival and then obstruct all legitimate efforts by Congress to examine that behavior.
I believe that even with Trump’s refusal to cooperate, the available evidence strongly supports those assertions. And, were there to be additional witnesses and documents, previously blocked by Trump, I think the case would be indisputable.
And, no, I don’t really understand why my Republican friends don’t want to know whether or not Trump has done what he is accused of doing.
So, yes, I am partisan, but being partisan doesn’t preclude the possibility that I have my facts right in this matter, and that Trump should face the consequences of his actions. And perhaps it is the partisanship of the Republicans I know that keeps them from being able to see this truth.
Doug Zlatin
Falmouth
