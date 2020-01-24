BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre has elected four new members to its board of trustees.

Edward Bradley of Brunswick, George N. Campbell, Jr. of Augusta, James T. Saindon of Monmouth, and Lauren Sterling of Falmouth, will now serve on the board for two three-year terms.

Bradley spent 11 years as an Air Force pilot and joined FedEx Express as a pilot until he retired at the end of 2005. He continues to work for FedEx part-time, doing contract administration for flight operations in the labor relations department. Bradley is active in a variety of areas at First Parish Church in Brunswick. He was one of the creators and then a trustee of The Gathering Place, an adult

drop-in day center in Brunswick. Ed is also a trustee of Embrace A Vet, which serves Maine veterans who are living with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury as a result of their military service.

George N. Campbell Jr. has served as Commissioner of Transportation to both Maine and New Hampshire. He has also represented private sector clients including L.L. Bean, Great Spring

Waters of America (Nestlé), and General Dynamics (Bath Iron Works).

James T. Saindon graduated from Brunswick High in 1959. He attended Teachers’ College, now USM, and spent 40 years teaching at the elementary and middle school levels in Maine. Jim also bred, trained and competed professionally with his own Arabian horses and client horses. He also established riding programs for summer camps and served on professional boards of New England equestrian associations. Since retiring, he has continued maintaining a stable for boarding client horses.

Lauren Sterling has worked in theatre, television, and film as both a performer and producer, and has over 25 years of experience in educational policy, programming and charitable philanthropy. As a

consultant, Lauren is currently supporting the University of Southern Maine’s Promise Scholarship Campaign to endow a fund to support 100 first-generation, low-income Maine students’ tuition and intensive support for a debt-free bachelor’s degree. Lauren is also working on projects that expand quality childcare for low-income infants and toddlers and their working parents – including immigrant families.

A slate of new officers was sworn in during the theatre’s annual meeting including Margy Burroughs (Brunswick) as president, Kris Ganong as immediate past president (Brunswick), Andrew T. Masland (Topsham) as vice president, Ann Loughridge Kerr (Brunswick) as vice president, Deborah Peet (Brunswick) as secretary, and Thomas M. Pierce (Portland) as treasurer.

Now in its 62nd year, Maine State Music Theatre produces four main stage musicals, three Theatre for Young Audiences musicals and three Monday Concerts each summer at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College. Learn more at msmt.org.

