PARIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Friday night in the first NBA regular-season game in France.

Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71, when they won the NBA championship.

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points.

The Hornets have lost eight in a row – the longest for the Hornets since dropping 10 straight in the 2014-15 season.

NOTES

BULLS: Forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip.

Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had appeared in all 46 games, though he played through a sprained left ankle the past three weeks.

TRADES: The Golden State Warriors were working to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions confirmed the swap of Cauley-Stein was in the works and anticipated it would be completed soon, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

The 7-foot Cauley-Stein is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games this season.

The Mavericks also made a roster-clearing move by trading rookie Isaiah Roby to Oklahoma City for Justin Patton and cash.

