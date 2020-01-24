SACO – Charles Joseph “Chuck” Doran, 91, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019 after a brief illness at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Chuck was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Dec. 1, 1928. He was the youngest child of Charles Edward Doran and Mary (McGrath) Doran. He graduated from Manhattan Prep High School and attended Manhattan College. He was the owner of Square Auto Supply in the Bronx, N.Y. He married Claudette Gauvreau of Lewiston and lived and raised family in Hartsdale and Valley Cottage, N.Y. He retired with Claudette to Saco, Maine and Bluffton, S.C.

Chuck lived a varied, creative and joyful life, and was a man of many talents and interests, including horseback riding, skiing, gardening, woodworking and croquet. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He will be immensely missed by family, friends and all others who were lucky enough to know his good humor and creative and loving heart.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Claudette (Gauvreau) Doran; daughter Christine Marie Doran of Delmar, N.Y., son Charles Edward Doran and daughter-in-law Christie Shaw-Doran of Franconia, N.H., and daughter-in-law Catherine Greene of Central Nyack, N.Y. Other survivors include sister Caroline Boily; grandchildren Adam Shaw-Doran, Cameron Shaw-Doran, Alexandra Jay, Manisha Doran, Leonard White, Madeline Wade and Rebecca White; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sons Peter Thomas Doran and Matthew Paul Doran, by his son-in-law Paul Rolf White, and by sisters Evelyn Vestal, Charlotte Agostini and Marie Bauldauf.

