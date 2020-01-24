PORTLAND – Robert J. Pratt peacefully passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

Bob was born on Nov. 6, 1945 in Greensburg, Pa., son of Robert Emmet Pratt and Reba McClellan Pratt, where they lived and worked at the Wilkinson Nursery in Armbrust, Pa. After graduating from the Parochial School System, Bob took a test and qualified for a position at the White House in Washington, DC. He served during the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations, working into the Intelligence Department from which he joined the Air Force.

After serving his term in the Air Force, he returned to civilian life near Washington, as a travel agent for a major corporation and, as a tour guide, and traveled worldwide. Bob was gifted in caring for people, and one of his favorite positions was team leader at the Whitman-Walker Clinic for cancer and aids patients. He also loved bowling and organized a competitive bowling league.

Bob moved to Maine with a friend, and owned a home in the Wells area. He worked from home until his problems with seizures made it impossible for him to maintain living in his own home. He enjoyed living at the Woods at Canco in Portland, and spent many hours playing cards with his friends. In 2016, he was able to move to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough to get the medical attention he needed.

He is survived by his long-time and faithful friends, Dennis Shaw of Maryland, Marie Riddle of Portland, and Elaine Oakes of Leeds. The caring staff at the Woods at Canco, and Maine Veterans Home were much appreciated.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been made through Lawry Funeral Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta in the Spring.

