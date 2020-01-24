BIDDEFORD – Roger D. LaRiviere, 82, of Biddeford, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford on April 28, 1937, son of the late Donat and Eva (Boucher) LaRiviere and was educated locally in Biddeford Public Schools.

On July 4, 1957, Roger married the love of his life, Theresa Pimpare, also of Biddeford, and they were together until her passing in January 2016.

Roger, better known to all as Pop, started working shortly after the eighth grade and held various jobs until he began as a machine operator with Maremont (now General Dynamics) where he continued working for 15 years. On July 7, 1977, he took a chance on following his dreams and he and his wife acquired Rita’s Bar & Grill in Biddeford, and it soon became the iconic Pop’s Tavern, which he pridefully owned, operated and oversaw until his passing.

He was a member of the Eagle’s Club and AMVETS. He loved sports, and was very sociable, widely known as a “people person” and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his customers and bartenders at the bar. Most of all, Roger loved and cherished his family, and spending time with them at “the cottage” at Granny Kent Pond in Shapleigh, Maine.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Colby, Sandra Demers and her husband John; granddaughter Jennifer Demers; brother Robert Lariviere and his wife Cindy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by five sisters and three brothers.

There are no calling hours at this time, but a celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

