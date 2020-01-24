ALFRED – On Sunday morning, Jan. 19, 2020, Steven Michael Bloome of Alfred, Native of Horsham Pennsylvania, passed away at home at the age of 57. Steven was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed for his playful sense of humor and his way with people. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the: Cancer Research Institute

