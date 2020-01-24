Pepper’s Landing, at 147 Bath Road, Brunswick, has a long list of local seafood sources proudly displayed on the wall by the kitchen. According to Executive Chef Troy Mains, always fresh, local fin and shellfish is the key to the success of Pepper’s Landing.

That and Chef Mains’ imaginative creations, such as Firecracker Shrimp with tangy, spicy sauce and their signature gumbo (rich and thick with vegetables and loaded with shrimp). Mains has had excellent local training at Osprey Restaurant, with Michael Gagne at Robinhood Free Meeting House, and for eight years as executive chef at the Harraseeket Inn, where he was named the Maine Restaurant Association’s Chef of the Year in 2018.

Bruce Murphy, general manager, says that a Valentine’s Day special à la carte menu is coming and live music and drink specials are planned for the patio in season. He also welcomes groups and single diners to enjoy their large and varied menu and creative cocktails. There are 75 seats and plenty of parking in Merrymeeting Plaza.

Ian Miller, one of the owners along with Morey Harbinger, wants Pepper’s Landing to be comfortable and the food to be approachable so diners feel relaxed and look forward to returning. A second Pepper’s Landing is planned for Rochester, New Hampshire, next year.

Food and beverage events in the southern Midcoast

Jan 30

Wine tasting, Vessel & Vine, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free. Every Thursday, 721-3000.

Feb. 1

Bow Street Market, “Willie’s Superbrew,” 12-3 p.m., free, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Feb. 5

Muddy Rudder Italian Wine Dinner, 6-9 p.m., 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth, 846-3082, reservations required.

Annual Chocolate Bash, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 865-3307, $2/tasting plate plus raffle tickets to benefit the Library.

Feb. 6

Bow Street Market, Geary’s Brewery, 3:30-5:30 p.m., free, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Feb. 21-23

Flavors of Freeport, Hilton Garden Inn Freeport Downtown, 5 Park St. Friday night, 5-9 p.m. “Fire + Ice,” food tasting and Ice Bar; Saturday night, 5-9 p.m., Ice Bar and dancing to Motor Booty Affair. $30/evening or $50 for both nights. Other events throughout the weekend. Tickets at visitfreeport.com, 865-1212.

Feb. 21-22

Brunswick Hotel and Tavern Annual Ice Bar, “Snow Globe Wonderland,” 5 p.m. Feb. 21 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22. $27/person at Brown Paper Tickets. Featuring beautifully crafted ice bars and sculptures, specialty cocktails served through ice luges, Chef Lamoureux’s incredible complimentary food spread, live entertainment and dancing in the ballroom.

March 1-12

13th Annual Maine Restaurant Week. Details at mainerestaurantweek.com/events.

March 4

Wine dinner at Sedgley Place, 54 Sedgley Road, Greene, 946-5990.

Special Notes

Wolfe’s Neck Center’s Community Supported Agriculture shares went on sale Thursday, Jan. 23, for members and go on sale Monday, Jan. 27, for nonmembers. Vegetable and meat shares run from June through October. Details at wolfesneck.org/visit/food/csa.

