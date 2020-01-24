Local students made the University of Vermont dean’s list. To make the list students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Scarborough residents named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester include Simon Belliveau and Nicholas Fiorillo.

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year which includes Scarborough residents Bridget Brett, an Undeclared major in the class of 2022; and Sam Jacob, a Civil Engineering major in the class of 2021. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Scarborough residents Bethany Sholl and MacKenzie Hertel were named to the Cedarville University fall 2019 dean’s honor list. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Springfield College recognized the following Scarborough students for making the dean’s list during the 2019 fall semester: Benjamin Batoosingh who is studying Athletic Training and Laura Volan who is studying Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

Tyler Gobeil of Scarborough has been to the fall 2019 dean’s list of Maine Maritime Academy. To be named to the dean’s list students must achieve a 3.3 or higher GPA for the semester. Tyler is also a point guard on the basketball team.

Maximillian Thurston Quinlan Card of Scarborough, majoring in chemistry, has been named a presidential scholar for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University.

Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Connor Vincent Canatsey of Scarborough, majoring in mathematics, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

