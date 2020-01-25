SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm chipped in for birdie and holed out from 111 yards for eagle to start his round Saturday, and he scrambled superbly along the back nine for a 7-under 65 at Torrey Pines and a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Torrey Pines when he made a pair of eagles over the last six holes for a 66 to rally from a three-shot deficit. This time, he tries his hand with the lead.

Palmer traded birdies and bogeys most of the day until his 10-foot birdie on the 17th gave him a 1-under 71 and his second chance to win in as many starts this year.

Joining them in the last group was Rory McIlroy, who can return to No. 1 in the world with a victory. McIlroy hit a 5-iron from the bunker to 6 feet on the tough par-4 12th hole and two-putted for birdie on the 18th for a 67 that left him among those within three shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods still had fleeting hope of picking up his record 83rd victory, mainly because of a par. Woods got within two of the lead at the turn and didn’t make another birdie in his round of 69. He had to make a 15-foot par on his final hole. He is five shots off the lead.

LPGA: Madelene Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Ratan, Floria to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Sagstrom birdied four of the first eight holes and also birdied the par-4 15th in a bogey-free round. The 27-year-old Swede had a 15-under 201 total. She opened with a 72, then shot a 62 on Friday to take the lead.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan was second after 67.

Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim were 12 under. Kang had a 65, and Kim shot 67.

Celine Boutier (67) and Cydney Clanton (69) were 11 under.

The tournament is the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.

Hometown player Jaye Marie Green was tied for 13th at 7 under after a 70. Lexi Thomson, also from the area, was another stroke back after a 69.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Wu Ashun has taken a one-shot lead at the Dubai Desert Classic in United Arab Emirates after the third round as he chases his first title since 2018.

The No. 366-ranked Chinese golfer started his round with an eagle on the way to a five-under 67 as he moved to 11 under for the tournament. The most recent of Wu’s three career European Tour wins came at the KLM Open in 2018. He leads by one stroke from France’s Victor Perez.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous