I am deeply distressed with Sen. Susan Collins’ reaction to the explosive documents from Lev Parnas (an associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney), which have just emerged to see light of day.

If Sen. Collins wants a full and fair trial in the Senate, why would she not want to demand to see these documents and get to the bottom of them? And find out why the White House has been so bent on hiding them?

Preventing the release of such explosive evidence by questioning why the House did not put it into the record shows, at best, a stunning lack of understanding of her duties as an elected member of Congress.

Sen. Collins must follow her conscience, and do her duty. The country’s eyes are on her

Geeta Ramani

Portland

