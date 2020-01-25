I am deeply distressed with Sen. Susan Collins’ reaction to the explosive documents from Lev Parnas (an associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney), which have just emerged to see light of day.
If Sen. Collins wants a full and fair trial in the Senate, why would she not want to demand to see these documents and get to the bottom of them? And find out why the White House has been so bent on hiding them?
Preventing the release of such explosive evidence by questioning why the House did not put it into the record shows, at best, a stunning lack of understanding of her duties as an elected member of Congress.
Sen. Collins must follow her conscience, and do her duty. The country’s eyes are on her
Geeta Ramani
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Maine students’ test scores improve in English, stay about the same in science and math
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Greater economic justice would improve all Mainers’ lives
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins shouldn’t blame Democrats for evidence delay
-
Local & State
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 25
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Bigoted character doesn’t speak for ‘Olive, Again’ author
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.