ISTANBUL — Dozens of rescue teams were struggling to reach survivors buried under the rubble in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig, nearly a day after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake killed at least 22 people.

“We unfortunately have 22 dead. We have more than 1,000 injured, and these are at the hospitals,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the scene of a collapsed building in central Elazig, adding that “only a few” of the injured were in intensive care.

“Several of our citizens, around 40, were rescued from under rubble,” said Erdogan, flanked by his Cabinet members, promising that “all means” would be used to reach those still trapped.

As the cold evening approached rescue teams raced against time with efforts concentrated on three collapsed buildings in the Sursuru and Mustafapasa neighborhoods in central Elazig, national disaster agency AFAD said, adding 42 people were rescued in total so far.

The teams used sensors to listen in to the rubble while also relying on excavators and sniffer dogs to reach lower stories of a building in Mustafapasa, state broadcaster TRT said.

Two cranes were used to prevent an adjacent, severely damaged building from collapsing.

In one dramatic scene shown on TRT, everyone was asked to keep silent when someone was heard in the rubble during the 17th hour of rescue efforts. Shortly after, a 45-year-old woman, identified as Azize, was extricated.

She had been highlighted earlier on several TV channels when rescue teams contacted her via cellphone while under the rubble of the Kalay Apartment in Mustafapasa.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the Sivrice district of Elazig and was felt in surrounding cities.

At least 18 people were killed in Elazig and four were killed in neighboring Malatya, which is 60 miles to southwest, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday in Elazig.

The quake, which occurred on the Eastern Anatolian fault line, was followed by more than 400 aftershocks since it hit at 8:55 p.m. local time on Friday, AFAD said.

Five buildings collapsed in Elazig city center and 25 collapsed in Malatya, Environmental and Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum said, warning locals not to enter damaged buildings.

Residents in Elazig were too afraid to enter houses and planned to spend the night in public parks and elsewhere, TRT said.

AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent have sent rescue teams and aid, including thousands of tents and blankets and food, to quake-hit areas, and Turkey’s Defense Ministry said it had dispatched planes to deliver aid and assess the damage together with drones.

Turkey has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including one near Istanbul in 1999 which killed more than 17,000 people in the greater region.

