SANFORD – Hector J. White, 88, a longtime resident of Sanford, died peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on Jan. 17, 2020. Hector was born on August 27, 1931, the son of Edmund and Irene (Grenier) White. Hector was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, and served in the U. S. Navy from 1949 to 1953 aboard the USS Midway.Hector loved and adored his family; he was very special and everyone who knew him truly loved him. Hector’s was an amazing cook; he was famous for his pork pies and lemon-raspberry bars. If you were lucky enough to be invited to his home for a meal, you were guaranteed that you would eat like a king. As an avid reader and sun worshiper, Hector enjoyed the quieter times at his home spending time with his loving wife, Sylvia. He also relished gatherings with family and friends sharing a drink while watching his favorite teams, the Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Hector was extremely social and when his style of music played, he was the first one out on the dance floor.He is lovingly survived by his wife of 37 years, Sylvia Bunker of Sanford; and the mother of his children, Marguerite Sladen; his children, Angela Elliott and husband Barry of New Hampshire, Tony White and wife Kiersten of Sanford, Andrew White of Wells, Bill White and wife Terri of Lyman, Rebecca Gaillard and husband Tim of Sanford, Matthew White and wife Kathie of Acton; one brother Leonard White and one sister Lorraine Sanfacon; three bonus children, Ronald Crawford and wife Gale of Frenchville, Andrew Crawford and wife Judy of Acton, Jennifer Bickford and husband Val of Acton; and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A celebration of Hector’s life will be held on Saturday; Jan. 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Amvets, 169 School St., in Sanford. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and keeping with Hector’s love of cooking and generous nature, his family is asking that you bring a nonperishable food item to the celebration service. His family will then donate the items in his name to the Brother’s in Alfred

