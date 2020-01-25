GORHAM – Rylie Cutter Wareham, 19, of Gorham, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Jan. 20, 2020. Rylie was born to Celeste Cutter and Frank Wareham III on Nov. 4, 2000 in Portland. She grew up in Gorham, graduating from Gorham High School in 2018. She was a three season athlete throughout her four years at GHS and was a valued member of the field hockey, lacrosse, and ski teams, receiving the Coaches’ award in lacrosse in 2018. Rylie was a voracious reader, and she shared this passion by participating in Team Trend Setters, a reading program for children. As a Freshman in high school, Rylie’s story “Behind the Helm” was published in the book, When the Sea Spoke. She was a huge supporter of her siblings’ sporting events and, after her mother, was the #1 cheerleader for them. She was entering her fourth semester at UNH where she was studying Genetics and Spanish and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She was planning to work as a counselor at Camp Jordan in the summer, where she worked last summer. Rylie will be remembered for her kindness and good-natured spirit and truly had a heart of gold. Her first priority was to put others before herself and would do anything for anyone, but in the rare instance that she needed convincing, Annie’s mac and cheese and ramen noodles were as valuable to her as cash. She always strove to bring a smile to your face.Rylie was an “old soul”, which is why she connected so well with her Aunt Kristen. They were often caught in conversations about finding the best deals, and antiquing at the “take-it” shop (AKA the dump). She also loved spending as much time as possible at the lake with Grampy. She was known for being a “mother hen” to her siblings and liked to think she was raising them along with her mother, despite the fact that she was just a year older than her oldest sister, Isabelle. It was common knowledge that Rylie absolutely adored her mother. If you were ever looking for her, the first place to look would be Celeste’s back pocket. The two of them were inseparable when Rylie was home, shopping together, sharing books, and supporting their favorite Boston sports teams.Rylie is survived by her mother Celeste; sisters Isabelle and Julia, brother Asa; father Frank; and countless extended family and friends, all of whom will miss her greatly and love her dearly.Visiting hours will be held at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee 35 Church St., Westbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held the following morning at 10 a.m. at the Costello Sports Complex in Gorham. To express condolences or to participate in Rylie’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to suicide awareness, American Red Cross, or NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous